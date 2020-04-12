Services
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Benshoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann M. (Bailey) Benshoff


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann M. (Bailey) Benshoff Obituary
Mrs. Ann M. (Bailey) Benshoff, 96, a resident of Michaux Manor, South Mountain, PA and formerly of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Friday morning, April 10, 2020, in the personal care center.

Born January 11, 1924 in South Mountain, PA, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Lula (Grimm) Bailey. She was a lifelong resident of Franklin County including staying at the United Brethren Milton Wright Home in Kauffman Station.

She and her husband, the late Arden L. Benshoff, were married on married September 11, 1943 in Hagerstown, MD. They moved to Michaux Manor in June 2008. Mr. Benshoff died on April 13, 2010.

Mrs. Benshoff worked as a nurse at South Mountain Restoration Center, retiring in 1983. She and her husband also owned and operated a farm for many years.

She was a member of the Waynesboro Bible Church and enjoyed crocheting, sewing, gardening, and flower gardening.

She is survived by seven children, Leroy A. (wife Shirley) Benshoff, Roger E. (wife Nancy) Benshoff, Dennis R. (wife Bonnie) Benshoff, and Robin L. (wife Faye) Benshoff, all of Waynesboro, Wayne A. Benshoff of Staunton, VA, Tambra B. (husband Steven) Moatz and Wanda S. George, both of Waynesboro; two son-in-law's, Larry Harnish and David Shifflett both of Waynesboro; 25 grandchildren; 71 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was the last of her immediate family.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Ruby K. Harnish and Debra R. Shifflett; one grandson, Kenneth Benshoff; two son-in-laws, Christopher George and Steven Staley; and her siblings, Shirley Small, Conrad Lay, Robert Bailey, Carl Lay, Myrtle Bailey, Norman Bailey, John Bailey, Homer Bailey, G. Daniel Bailey, and Floyd Bailey.

Private graveside services will be held at Mount Zion Cemetery, near Quincy, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Waynesboro Bible Church, 8216 Stottlemyer Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268 or Michaux Manor, 11302 South Mountain Road, Fayetteville, PA 17222.

Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -