|
|
Mrs. Ann M. (Bailey) Benshoff, 96, a resident of Michaux Manor, South Mountain, PA and formerly of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Friday morning, April 10, 2020, in the personal care center.
Born January 11, 1924 in South Mountain, PA, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Lula (Grimm) Bailey. She was a lifelong resident of Franklin County including staying at the United Brethren Milton Wright Home in Kauffman Station.
She and her husband, the late Arden L. Benshoff, were married on married September 11, 1943 in Hagerstown, MD. They moved to Michaux Manor in June 2008. Mr. Benshoff died on April 13, 2010.
Mrs. Benshoff worked as a nurse at South Mountain Restoration Center, retiring in 1983. She and her husband also owned and operated a farm for many years.
She was a member of the Waynesboro Bible Church and enjoyed crocheting, sewing, gardening, and flower gardening.
She is survived by seven children, Leroy A. (wife Shirley) Benshoff, Roger E. (wife Nancy) Benshoff, Dennis R. (wife Bonnie) Benshoff, and Robin L. (wife Faye) Benshoff, all of Waynesboro, Wayne A. Benshoff of Staunton, VA, Tambra B. (husband Steven) Moatz and Wanda S. George, both of Waynesboro; two son-in-law's, Larry Harnish and David Shifflett both of Waynesboro; 25 grandchildren; 71 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was the last of her immediate family.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Ruby K. Harnish and Debra R. Shifflett; one grandson, Kenneth Benshoff; two son-in-laws, Christopher George and Steven Staley; and her siblings, Shirley Small, Conrad Lay, Robert Bailey, Carl Lay, Myrtle Bailey, Norman Bailey, John Bailey, Homer Bailey, G. Daniel Bailey, and Floyd Bailey.
Private graveside services will be held at Mount Zion Cemetery, near Quincy, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Waynesboro Bible Church, 8216 Stottlemyer Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268 or Michaux Manor, 11302 South Mountain Road, Fayetteville, PA 17222.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020