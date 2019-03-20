|
|
Ann Parry Schnell
Chambersburg - Ann Parry Schnell, age 93, a resident of Chambersburg, PA, died on December 1, 2018. Born on June 27, 1925, in Fullerton, California, she was the daughter of Rev. Wilbur Clyde and Hester Ross Parry.
Ann attended schools in California, Missouri, and Indiana, graduating from Thomas Carr Howe High School in Indianapolis. She received her B.A. degree from Chapman College in Los Angeles, and her M.N. in Nursing from the Yale University School of Nursing. She married the love of her life, Kempes Schnell, in 1955.
In addition to being a loving wife, mother, and friend, Ann was a public health nurse in Washtenaw County, Michigan and was the college nurse at Tougaloo College in Mississippi. Ann and Kemp lived in Brockport, NY for 33 years, where she enjoyed volunteering in many church and community activities, including Red Cross blood drives and tutoring English as Second Language students. In her spare time, Ann loved spending time with friends and family, knitting, sewing, reading, and travel.
After moving to Chambersburg in 1996, Ann continued to show her volunteer spirit at Chamber's Point and she enjoyed serving at St. Paul United Methodist Church, where she helped with the Volunteer Desk, served as an usher, and enjoyed working with friends on the Food Pantry contributions.
Ann was predeceased by her husband, Kempes Schnell. She is survived by her daughter, Julie Halstead and her husband, Rick, of Ashburn, VA; her brother, Wilbur (Dorothy) Parry, Jr. of California, many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and wonderful cousins of many generations.
A Celebration of Life Service for Ann will be held on Saturday, March 30th, 2019 at 2:45 pm in the Chapel at the Chamber's Point retirement community, 1425 Philadelphia Ave, Chambersburg. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in Ann's name to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 750 Norland Ave, Chambersburg, PA 17201 or to Heartland Hospice Care, 1976 Scotland Rd, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
A special thank you to all of Ann's friends who brought beauty and joy to her life.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 20, 2019