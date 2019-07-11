|
Anna Belle Johnson
Orrstown, PA - Anna B. (Berrier) Johnson, 81, of Orrstown, departed this life on Sunday, July 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Born Saturday, August 28, 1937 in Shade Gap, PA, she was the daughter of the late John Neely and Ethel Jane (Krugh) Berrier.
Ann married Eugene I. Johnson on November 20, 1954 in Hagerstown, MD. He preceded her in death on August 30, 1983.
Before retiring, Ann was employed as a dietary aide at the Chambersburg Hospital, Magnolias of Chambersburg, and Amvets Post # 224. Ann's main priority in life was always her family.
Anyone that knew Ann, loved her for her sharp wit and ability to always make you laugh. She was one of a kind and adored by all who were blessed to have known her.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, Alberta J. Rosenberry, and two brothers, John A. Berrier, and Harold N. Berrier.
Ann is survived by four children, Cathy A. (Daryl) Kendall, St. Thomas, Ronald E. (Tammy) Johnson, Upper Strasburg, Connie D. Anderson, and her companion, Brad Weaver, Orrstown, Jason S. (Billy Jo) Johnson, Upper Strasburg; six grandchildren, Lori Ann (Shawn) Musselman, Barboursville, VA, Dustin E. (Jamiee) Kendal, Shippensburg, Katrina R. (Travis) McKee, Upper Strasburg, Melissa A. Hoch, and her companion Edward Gladfelter, McConnellsburg, Emily T. Johnson, and Joshua R. Johnson, Upper Strasburg; two step grandchildren, Kyle Snider, Shippensburg, and Rebecca Johnson, Chambersburg; nine great grandchildren; two sisters, Winifred Berrier, McVeytown, and Delores Brechbill, Chambersburg; two brothers, Joseph (Connie) Berrier, East Waterford, and Gerald (Tina) Berrier, McAlisterville; one sister in-law, Lena Berrier, Enola, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Parklawns Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Marlin A. "Butch" Neil officiating.
Published in Public Opinion on July 11, 2019