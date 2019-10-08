|
|
Anna E. Bell
Shippensburg - Anna E. Bell, age 88, of Shippensburg, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Holy Spirit Hospital. She was born Saturday, December 6, 1930 in Shippensburg, the daughter of the late Blain and Elsie (Russell) Stine.
Her Christian faith was the core of her life. She had a love and passion for people. She prayed every night for her family and friends. Her passion for babies and young children led her to her career.
Anna operated her day care center in Cleversburg for 56 years before retiring at age 84. She was a member of Shepherd's Gate Worship Center, formerly known as South Fairview Church of God in Newville, since she was 16 years old.
Her husband of 57 years, L. Lyle Bell passed away Nov. 3, 2007. She is survived by three daughters, Darlene and husband Russell Price of Shippensburg, Brenda and husband Dale Danner of Newville, Tammy and husband Randy Russell of Shippensburg; step-daughter, Roberta and husband George Rhone of Murrells Inlet, SC; three sons, Steve and wife Barbara Bell of Amherst, VA, Dennis Bell and significant other Kristin Bell of Carlisle, Randy and wife Robin Bell of Rancho Cordova, CA; eleven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Doris Stouffer of Shippensburg and one brother, Frank Stine of Shippensburg, She was preceded in death by ten siblings.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 10, at Shepherd's Gate Worship Center, 53 South Side Dr., Newville with Rev. Donald Yeagle and her grandson Pastor Douglas Coldsmith, Jr. officiating. Interment will be in Cleversburg Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the Dugan Funeral and Crematory, Inc., 51 Asper Dr., Shippensburg on Wednesday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM..
Memorial contributions may be made to Shepherd's Gate Worship Center, 53 South Side Dr., Newville, PA. 17241. Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019