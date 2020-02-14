|
Anna Harry
Chambersburg - Anna Karen "Ma" McKenzie Harry age 81, of Chambersburg, PA, went to be with her Valentine on Friday, February 14, 2020, at her home. Born June 4, 1938, in Quincy Township, PA, she was the daughter of the late John C. and Hazel Garvin McKenzie.
Mrs. Harry was a 1955 graduate of the former Chambersburg High School. She went on to have a career in banking, retiring from Patriot FCU after 17 years of service, she was also employed at H&R Block for 13 years. Anna was a 53-year member of Marion United Methodist Church, she was also a member of the Kauffman Ruritan and Whirly Bird Square Dancers. Along with her late husband, Cliff, Mrs. Harry helped to manage the soda stand at the Marion Festival, played Mrs. Claus during the Christmas season, she also volunteered at the Chambersburg Hospital, and worked the Bingo games at the Marion Volunteer Fire Company. Anna enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking for them and baking her famous Cherry Pies for them, she along with her husband enjoyed annual trips to Pigeon Forge, TN.
Surviving are two children, Dale Bingaman (wife Patty) of Elkhart, IN, and Brenda Travers (husband Dennis) of Chambersburg PA; six grandchildren, Jake Myers (wife Racheal), Jennifer Horst (husband Darin), Leanne Costello (husband William), Landon Oliver (wife Megan), McKenzie Winklbauer (fiancée Courtney Flinn), and Morgan Winklbauer, six great-grandchildren, Laken (fiancé Cody), Daulton, Billy, Brock, Dylan, and Willow; and four siblings, Lois Horst, Joann Brechbill (husband Nelson), Marjory Dale (husband Wayne), and John Craig McKenzie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 51 years, J. Clifford Harry in 2018 and a daughter, Karen Myers in 2014.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at 10 AM at the Marion United Methodist Church, 94 Colorado St, Marion, PA 17235, where Pastor Brent Stouffer will officiate. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 17, 2020, from 6 - 8 PM at the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA 17202 and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow the service in Grindstone Hill Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the above church and address. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories Page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020