Anna J. Kremp
Chambersburg - Anna J. Kremp, 98, formerly of Path Valley, passed away Saturday morning, February 16, 2019 at Falling Spring Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born July 17, 1920 in Willow Hill, she was a daughter of the late Clarence I. and Neva Neil Jones. She was a graduate of the former Metal Township High School and retired in 1985 from the former Tracey Fashions in Chambersburg. Her husband, J. Richard Kremp, preceded her in death on June 25, 2003.
She is survived by three daughters, Jerre Rotz (Donald) of Chambersburg, Bonnie McGranaghan (Joe) of Shamokin Dam, and April Gerbrick (Joe) of Gettysburg; five grandchildren; and three great-grandsons. She is also survived by three sisters, Jeanne Shives of Chambersburg, Elaine Eckels of Willow Hill, and Carolyn Reeder of Ft. Loudon. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Shoop; and three brothers, Clarence, Jr., Joseph, and Donald "Jake" Jones.
A viewing will be held from 11:00AM until Noon on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Friends and family are then invited to attend a graveside service at 1:00 PM at Stenger Hill Cemetery, Ft. Loudon, PA where Rev. Phillip Foster will officiate.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Carrick United Methodist Church, 7003 Path Valley Road, Fort Loudon, PA 17224.
Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 19, 2019