Anna Janet Cessna
Chambersburg - Janet Cessna, RN (Janie), 86, of Chambersburg passed away December 28, 2019 at Laurel Lakes Nursing Home in Chambersburg. She was born on February 27, 1933 in Bedford to John and Mary (Morgart) Harclerode .
Janet is survived by her husband of 61 years, Cecil P Cessna and sons, John D. Cessna (husband of Stephanie), Paul W. Cessna, Mark A Cessna (husband of Connie), Luke A Cessna (husband of Rebecca) and Matthew B Cessna (husband of Linde.) She is also survived by siblings Dorothy Egolf, James Harclerode (husband of Bonnie), sister-in-law Connie Harclerode. and seven grandchildren; Rachel, Logan, Morgan, Cooper, Oren, Madison and Gracie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother Robert Harclerode.
Janet, known as Skip by her family, was a faithful Christian teaching children's choir at St. Thomas Lutheran. In addition to her love for music and her church, she loved spending time with family, was fond of horses and a passionate gardener. She started her nursing career at Bedford Memorial Hospital and retired as a nursing supervisor from Chambersburg Hospital.
There will be a viewing on Thursday, January 2nd from 6-8 PM at Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home in St. Thomas. The family will receive friends at St. Thomas Lutheran Church on Friday starting at 9:30 AM. The Funeral services will be at 10 AM. with interment to follow at St. Thomas Cemetery . In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the church organ fund. . Online consultations may be made at kelsocorneliusfh.com
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019