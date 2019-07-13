|
Anna Lee Diehl
Greencastle - Mrs. Anna Lee (Pensinger) Diehl, 92, a lifelong resident of Greencastle, passed away July 10, 2019 after an extended illness in Brookview Nursing Home at Menno Haven, Chambersburg, PA.
Born January 11, 1927 on the family farm on Pensinger Road in Greencastle, PA, she was the daughter of the late L. Roy and Mary E. "Mamie" (Snyder) Pensinger.
She graduated from Greencastle High School with the Class of 1944. Following graduation, she worked for Landis Tool Company until she started her family.
She married William A."Bill" Diehl on January 11, 1952 in Chambersburg, PA. They made their home in Greencastle in 1953. Mr. Diehl passed away March 21, 2007.
Mrs. Diehl was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church, Greencastle, where she was active on the communion committee and the summer-flower committee. She loved her church, gardening, the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Billy Graham Crusades, going for walks and was an excellent cook. Above all she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who took great joy in time spent with her family.
She is survived by her three children: Ret. Col. Natalie Shriver and her husband, C.W.O. Retired, Charles of Clarksville, TN, Susan A. Snowberger and her husband, Robert of Chambersburg and William L. Diehl of Waynesboro, PA; two grandsons: Capt. Andrew Shriver and his wife, Sara of Fort Bragg, NC and Kyle Snowberger and his girlfriend, Tessa Walls, both of Greencastle and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters: Jane P. Shupp, Lorraine P. Phillips, Virginia P. Mowen and infant sister, Evelyn Pensinger; her brothers, Linford Pensinger and Richard Pensinger who was killed in WWII.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in the Evangelical Lutheran Church, 130 N. Washington St. Greencastle with Rev. Martin H. Horn officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Monday evening in Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, 521 S. Washington St. Greencastle and again one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
The family wishes to extend their deep appreciation to the staff at Brookview Nursing Home at Menno Haven as well as SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice, for the great care they gave to their mother and a special thank you to Garry Daley who was their mother's hairdresser, friend and "chauffer" for many years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Evangelical Lutheran Church, 130 N. Washington St. Greencastle, PA 17225 or to SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice, 2700 Luther Dr. Chambersburg, PA 17202 or to the charity of your choosing.
On-line condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Public Opinion on July 13, 2019