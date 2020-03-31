|
Anna M. Kennedy
Chambersburg - Anna Margaret (McKeehan) Kennedy, age 94, a resident of Luther Ridge Retirement Community of Chambersburg, PA died Sunday, March 29, 2020 in the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born March 8, 1926 in Blain, PA, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Viola (Spotts) McKeehan. Her husband Thomas E. Kennedy died May 14, 2005.
Anna was a homemaker and served as the bookkeeper for husband's trucking business. She was a member of the State Line United Church of Christ where she played the organ and in her earlier life attended the Blain Zion Reformed Church.
Anna was a long time member of the Coseytown Homemakers and served as a Cub Scout Den Mother and Girl Scout Leader. She was a 1944 graduate of Blain High School where she was the head cheerleader. Her hobbies and interests included gardening, crocheting over 100 baby blankets for the church and was a type of person that could easily make friends.
Surviving family are two sons, Thomas P. Kennedy and wife Debra of Chambersburg, PA, George E. Kennedy of Greencastle, PA; one daughter Connie J. Bremmer and husband Tim of Greencastle, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson Tim Bremmer Jr. who died in 2015, a brother John McKeehan and an infant brother.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at the Blain Cemetery, Blain PA with Rev. Dr. Edwin Higginbottom officiating. There will be no public viewing. A memorial service will be announced at a later date for the public. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Trinity United Church of Christ P.O. Box 266 State Line, PA 17263 or to SpiriTrust Lutheran Life Plan Community 2735 Luther Dr. Chambersburg, PA 17202.The family wishes to thank all the staff and nurses of the SpiriTrust Lutheran Life Plan Community for their excellent care and love they gave to Anna. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com. Arrangements were handled by the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home of Greencastle.
Published in Public Opinion from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020