Services
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
(717) 532-2211
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Nolt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Mae Nolt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Mae Nolt Obituary
Anna Mae Nolt

Shippensburg - Anna Mae Nolt, 84, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the home of her son, where she had been residing. She was born on November 29, 1934, in East Earl, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Levi and Katie (Sensenig) Zimmerman. Anna Mae married Phares W. Nolt on January 11, 1955, in Denver, Pennsylvania. He preceded her in death on November 16, 2018. Anna Mae was a homemaker throughout her life and also worked alongside her husband on the family farm. She was a member of the Shippensburg Old Order Mennonite Church. She is survived by seven children, Glenn Z. (Rhoda) Nolt of McVeytown, Lamar Z. (Miriam) Nolt of Woodleaf, NC, Elaine Z. (David) Leinbach of Shippensburg, Marlene Z. (Mervin) Burkholder of Newville, Mary Lou (Joseph) Ramer of Shippensburg, Jay P. (Edna Mae) Nolt of Shippensburg, and Marlin R. (Marian) Nolt of Shippensburg; thirty seven grandchildren; forty great grandchildren; four siblings; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband of sixty-three years, Anna Mae was preceded in death by one granddaughter. Her funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m., on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at the Shippensburg Old Order Mennonite Church on Duncan Road, Shippensburg. The church ministry will be officiating. Interment will occur in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing will be Tuesday from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and again from 6:00 p.m. from 8:00 p.m., at the Nolt residence, 1100 Mud Level Road, Shippensburg, PA 17257. Her family kindly requests the omission of flowers. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now