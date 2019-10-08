|
Shippensburg - Anna Mae Nolt, 84, of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the home of her son, where she had been residing. She was born on November 29, 1934, in East Earl, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Levi and Katie (Sensenig) Zimmerman. Anna Mae married Phares W. Nolt on January 11, 1955, in Denver, Pennsylvania. He preceded her in death on November 16, 2018. Anna Mae was a homemaker throughout her life and also worked alongside her husband on the family farm. She was a member of the Shippensburg Old Order Mennonite Church. She is survived by seven children, Glenn Z. (Rhoda) Nolt of McVeytown, Lamar Z. (Miriam) Nolt of Woodleaf, NC, Elaine Z. (David) Leinbach of Shippensburg, Marlene Z. (Mervin) Burkholder of Newville, Mary Lou (Joseph) Ramer of Shippensburg, Jay P. (Edna Mae) Nolt of Shippensburg, and Marlin R. (Marian) Nolt of Shippensburg; thirty seven grandchildren; forty great grandchildren; four siblings; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband of sixty-three years, Anna Mae was preceded in death by one granddaughter. Her funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m., on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at the Shippensburg Old Order Mennonite Church on Duncan Road, Shippensburg. The church ministry will be officiating. Interment will occur in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing will be Tuesday from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and again from 6:00 p.m. from 8:00 p.m., at the Nolt residence, 1100 Mud Level Road, Shippensburg, PA 17257. Her family kindly requests the omission of flowers. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
