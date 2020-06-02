Anna Maria Revel
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Maria Revel

Chambersburg, PA - Anna Maria Revel, treasured mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, from natural causes at age 93, in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

Anni, as all who loved her affectionately knew her, was born on October 17, 1926, in Aachen, Germany. Her early childhood was filled with the hardships and triumphs novelists still write of today: The Great Depression, the uncertainty of living in the epicenter of World War II, and a tumultuous restoration era filled with as many hard won freedoms as there were battles.

From these cornerstones of her upbringing, and into her twenties and thirties as a makeup artist in some of the finest European theatres and opera houses, Anni lived an exciting life few could even imagine. Her stories of youth and wartime, highlighting bravery amidst fear, joy amidst sadness, and hope amidst uncertainty were shared with the humor, strength, and grace that only comes from having lived a full and vibrant life.

Following her heart, Anni married an American soldier, Charles Revel, and joined him in returning to the United States in 1966, where she resided until her passing. She was preceded in death by her husband and two of her grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Brigitte Revel-Wall, two grandsons, seven great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. It is through them that Anni's memory will be eternal and her stories never forgotten.

For those wishing to honor her life, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to Providence Place Senior Living 2085 Wayne Rd., Chambersburg, PA 17202. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved