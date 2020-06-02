Anna Maria Revel
Chambersburg, PA - Anna Maria Revel, treasured mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, from natural causes at age 93, in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.
Anni, as all who loved her affectionately knew her, was born on October 17, 1926, in Aachen, Germany. Her early childhood was filled with the hardships and triumphs novelists still write of today: The Great Depression, the uncertainty of living in the epicenter of World War II, and a tumultuous restoration era filled with as many hard won freedoms as there were battles.
From these cornerstones of her upbringing, and into her twenties and thirties as a makeup artist in some of the finest European theatres and opera houses, Anni lived an exciting life few could even imagine. Her stories of youth and wartime, highlighting bravery amidst fear, joy amidst sadness, and hope amidst uncertainty were shared with the humor, strength, and grace that only comes from having lived a full and vibrant life.
Following her heart, Anni married an American soldier, Charles Revel, and joined him in returning to the United States in 1966, where she resided until her passing. She was preceded in death by her husband and two of her grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Brigitte Revel-Wall, two grandsons, seven great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. It is through them that Anni's memory will be eternal and her stories never forgotten.
For those wishing to honor her life, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to Providence Place Senior Living 2085 Wayne Rd., Chambersburg, PA 17202. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.