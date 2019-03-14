|
|
Anna S. Cook
Scotland - Anna S. Cook, age 85, of Scotland, PA, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Penn Hall Nursing Center. Born December 1, 1933, in South Mountain, PA, she was the daughter of the late Curvin W. and Lottie Shaffer Stambaugh.
Mrs. Cook was a 1952 graduate of the former Quincy High School. She had an extensive career working in the Administrative office at the former South Mountain Restoration Center, where she retired in 1999. Mrs. Cook was a member of the Pond Bank Independent Church. She was an active volunteer at the South Mountain Restoration Center; she also enjoyed travelling, Penn State Football, and she cherished time spent with her granddaughter.
Surviving is her son, Michael D. Cook (wife Brenda) of Chambersburg, PA; granddaughter, Madeline Cook of Chambersburg, PA; five siblings, Richard Stambaugh, Elizabeth Hartman, Margaret Kauffman (husband Charles), and Curvin (wife Darlene) and Mervil (wife Terry) Stambaugh; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Garnet L. Cook in 1969 and two brothers, Fred and Paul Stambaugh.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 11 AM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA, where Pastors Curvin and Mervil Stambaugh and Rev. Fr. Joseph Caroline will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Volunteer Fund, South Mountain Restoration Center, 10058 S Mountain Rd., South Mountain, PA 17261. Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 14, 2019