Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
(717) 532-2211
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
the Kauffman residence
12538 Mongul Hill Road
Shippensburg, PA
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
the Kauffman residence
12538 Mongul Hill Road
Shippensburg, PA
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
the Kauffman residence
12538 Mongul Hill Road
Shippensburg, PA
Anna W. Kauffman


1935 - 2019
Anna W. Kauffman Obituary
Anna W. Kauffman

Shippensburg, PA - Anna W. Kauffman, 83, of Shippensburg, passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at her home.Born Thursday, April 18, 1935 in Apple Creek, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Abe P. and Katie Ann Miller Weaver.

She was the wife of the late Michael S. Kauffman who died March 15, 2002.

Anna was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

Surviving are ten children, Eva (Israel) Stoltzfus, Orrstown, PA., Linda (Gideon) Byler, Orrstown, PA., Mary (David) Lapp, Manistee, MI., Leroy (Sheryl) Esh, Burksville, KY., twins, Katie (Joe) Byler, Moxville, NC., Sadie (Emanuel) Lapp, Millbanks, SD., Betty (Sam) Byler, Shippensburg, PA., Emanuel (Barbara) Blank, Newburg, PA., Ruthie (Amos) Blank, Shippensburg, PA., and Mike J.R. (Betty) Stoltzfus, Newburg, PA., 84 grandchildren, and 165 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by seven brothers, two sisters, two granddaughters, and one grandson.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Kauffman residence, 12538 Mongul Hill Road, Shippensburg, PA 17257, with the Old Order Amish Church Clergy officiating. Burial will be in Mountain View Amish Cemetery, Newburg, PA. A viewing will be held Wednesday, from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Thursday, from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at the Kauffman residence.Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 28, 2019
