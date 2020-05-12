|
|
Anne Bubser
Chambersburg, PA - Anne F. McGovern Bubser, age, 84, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at the Shook Home. Born October 20, 1935, in Pottsville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Michael P. and Anna Duffy McGovern.
A graduate of Kutztown University, Mrs. Bubser worked as a substitute teacher for many years. She enjoyed reading, cooking, the beach, and the mountains in California; however, spending time with her family gave her the most joy. She was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church, St. Theresa of Avila in Audubon and St. Patrick's in Pottsville.
Surviving are three children, Michele Stepler of Chambersburg, PA (husband Sid); Dr. John Bubser, Jr. (wife Beth) of Maryland; and Christine Bubser (husband David Baron) of California; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Sarah Hayes of Reading. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Bubser, Sr. in 2018 and a sister, Mary Louise Wachter.
The family would like to thank all staff of the Shook Home for the wonderful care and concern provided to our mother for the last 2 ½ years.
Private services are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Private interment will be held in Corpus Christi Catholic Cemetery. A memorial mass celebrating Anne's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shook Home 55 S Second Street. Chambersburg PA 17201 ATTN: Jeff Truhan Staff Recognition. Online condolences may be expressed on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from May 12 to May 17, 2020