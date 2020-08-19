Anne Evelyn Condon Teyssier



Anne Evelyn Condon Teyssier died peacefully at home in Clinton, MD on August 16, 2020. Born on October 3, 1949, she was the daughter of the late James C. and Edna Shatzer Condon. Anne grew up in Marion, graduated from Chambersburg Area Senior High School in 1967, and attended Shippensburg University. She was a retired Health Aide with the Prince George's County Public Schools. She was a member of the Franklin County Chapter of the DAR. Anne is survived by her husband, Howard J. Teyssier Jr., daughters Danielle Teyssier and Andrea Hong (Galen), and her sister Janis Condon. She was predeceased by a sister Juanita Condon and a brother John Condon. A Celebration of Life Event will be held on a future date. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington VA 22215, or to Friends of Maryland Library for the Blind and Print Disabled, 672 Old Mill Road, Millersville MD 21108.









