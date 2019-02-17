Services
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
320 Philadelphia Ave.
Chambersburg, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Stillwaggon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Marie Stillwaggon


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anne Marie Stillwaggon Obituary
Anne Marie Stillwaggon

Chambersburg, PA - Anne Marie Stillwaggon, age 91, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away at her home on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Born April 18, 1927, in Forest Hills, NY, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Julia Osypuk.

Mrs. Stillwaggon worked as a secretary in a legal office for a number of years. She was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church. She served as a swimming and diving official at the YMCA for a number of years. Mrs. Stillwaggon also enjoyed time with family and friends and participating in bowling tournaments.

Surviving are two daughters, Mary Theresa Truax of Chambersburg, PA and Jeannie Marie Neilson (husband William of NJ; five grandchildren, Jamie Grizer, Tobie Lynn Scott (husband Steve), William James Truax (wife Cortney), and Morgan Anne and Paige Regina Neilson; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William James Stillwaggon on June 18, 1994, and two brothers, Peter Osypiak and Paul Osypuk.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at 10 AM at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 320 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg, PA where the Very Rev. Fr. Luis R. Rodriguez will celebrate. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, from 6 - 8 PM in the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Online condolences maybe offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now