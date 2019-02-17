|
|
Anne Marie Stillwaggon
Chambersburg, PA - Anne Marie Stillwaggon, age 91, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away at her home on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Born April 18, 1927, in Forest Hills, NY, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Julia Osypuk.
Mrs. Stillwaggon worked as a secretary in a legal office for a number of years. She was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church. She served as a swimming and diving official at the YMCA for a number of years. Mrs. Stillwaggon also enjoyed time with family and friends and participating in bowling tournaments.
Surviving are two daughters, Mary Theresa Truax of Chambersburg, PA and Jeannie Marie Neilson (husband William of NJ; five grandchildren, Jamie Grizer, Tobie Lynn Scott (husband Steve), William James Truax (wife Cortney), and Morgan Anne and Paige Regina Neilson; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William James Stillwaggon on June 18, 1994, and two brothers, Peter Osypiak and Paul Osypuk.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at 10 AM at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 320 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg, PA where the Very Rev. Fr. Luis R. Rodriguez will celebrate. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, from 6 - 8 PM in the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. Online condolences maybe offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 17, 2019