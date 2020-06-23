Anne Watson Muller



Anne Watson Muller was born on an unseasonably cold day on May 9, 1928 in Roanoke, Virginia, to Elisabeth and Raymond Watson. She entered into eternal peace on June 20, 2020 in Lebanon, PA, joining her husband H. Arnold Muller, who passed away April 29, 2020.



Anne spent her youth in Roanoke, happily passing the years with her siblings, Elinor, Mary Beth and Frederic (Bud) and many neighborhood friends. She enjoyed telling her children of pilgrimages from Virginia to Vermont, where her grandparents lived and where her family resided briefly during the Great Depression. Anne was a very social person, and was a cheerleader and May Queen during her high school years at Andrew Lewis High School, where she was voted "Most Popular". Anne graduated from Roanoke College in 1950 and then attended VCU School of Nursing in Richmond, VA, where she earned her R.N. degree in 1951. She went on to work at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, where she met the love of her life, Arnold. They were married on June 18, 1955 in Roanoke, VA. Anne and Arnold would go on to Philadelphia as Arn pursued his medical career. After Arn was commissioned into the U.S. Air Force they made their homes in Seattle, Florida and Massachusetts, and each state saw the birth of at least one child with the final count numbering five. The Air Force life suited both Anne and Arn, with the social aspect being particularly vibrant during the 1960's.



Anne loved animals, and passed that love along to her children. If a movie had an animal as a secondary character, she would fixate on it as she worried about its fate over the main storyline. Anne was musical and played the piano throughout her life. She was a lifelong Presbyterian and always loved the hymns of the church. Her family fondly recalls her frequently humming as she went about daily tasks. She loved to read and with enviable penmanship wrote many letters and notes, leaving a treasure trove of family letters behind. Anne returned to her nursing career in her 40's, and shortly thereafter earned her Master's in Education. She ultimately decided that she preferred the hands-on aspects of nursing to teaching it; she retired from the Penn State Hershey Medical Center.



Anne and Arn were dedicated to exposing their children to history and many family trips centered around American historical sites and once, the exploration of ancestral history in the British Isles. They threw in trips to the American west and Disney World to break things up, adventures that continue to fuel family stories. There were also many eagerly anticipated trips to the New England and Delaware seashores over the years, the number of participants growing as grandchildren were born. Anne was the family photographer, stalking often-uncooperative subjects to document moments; only later did we appreciate her efforts. Anne and Arn traveled extensively in their 60's and 70's and Anne loved sending postcards to the grandchildren from exotic locations.



Anne loved being a grandmother, and her calm, patient nurturing nature soothed many an ailing, injured or fussy child. She enjoyed spending time in the yard with them, walking hand-in-hand to water plants or showing them the place where the groundhogs lived under the back porch.



Anne was predeceased by her parents, her sisters Elinor Watson and Mary Beth Walker, and her husband Arnold. She is survived by her children Janice (Mitch) Hawbaker; Carl "Gus" (Michele) Muller, Sarah (Kerry) Smith; Peter (Mary) Muller; and Paul (Deanna) Muller. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Elisabeth and Michael (Freya) Hawbaker; Dylan, Logan and Karissa Smith; Nicholas, Ryan (Rina), Madison, Caroline and Annie Muller; and Max and Zoe Muller, as well as a great-grandson Tobias Hawbaker. Her brother Frederic and his wife Marilyn of Fort Worth, TX also survive her, as do several cousins, Arn's brother Wayne and his wife Rosalie and two nieces. A celebration of life for both Anne and Arn will take place in the future when pandemic restrictions permit larger gatherings. The family asks that if you desire, any donation go to Derry Presbyterian Church, 248 E. Derry Rd., Hershey, PA 17033. Please note on the memo line that it is for the Organ Fund.









