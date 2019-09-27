|
Annie L. Gift
Chambersburg - Annie L. (Upperman) Gift, 92 of Chambersburg passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Laurel Lakes Nursing Home. She was born November 5, 1926 in New Franklin, PA the daughter of the late Fred S. and Helen M. (Miller) Upperman. She was a life-long member of Solomon's Church where she was for baptized, confirmed, sang in the Choir and active in the Ladies Aide Society. Annie was the secretary/receptionist/bookkeeper for Sellers' TV & Appliances from 1966-1978. A homebody at heart, she loved nothing more than taking care of her family, baking pies, especially her homemade mincemeat pie at Christmas. She was a devoted wife and mother and her meaning and purpose in life was her family. Her grandchildren and great grandchild held a special place in her heart and time spent with them was precious to her. She is survived by three children: Edward (Barbara) Gift of Hagerstown, Jeffrey Gift and Susan (Dean) Bobb of Chambersburg, three grandchildren: Christopher (Christie) Bobb, Andrew Bobb and Meredith Gift, one great grandson, Jarod Bobb plus several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Gift, sister, June Kremp, brother, William Upperman and a special nephew, S.R. Kremp. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Solomon's Church with the Rev. Peter Emig officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Grindstone Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Spiritrust Lutheran Homecare and Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Published in Public Opinion on Sept. 27, 2019