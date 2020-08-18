Colonel Anthony Ladislav Vydra (USA Retired), age 86, a resident of Fayetteville, PA and Marlinton, WV, died on August 17, 2020 at his home. A native of Flushing, New York, he was the son of the late Ladislav Huge Vydra and Julie Dvorsky Vydra.Colonel Vydra was a graduate of Flushing High School, the University of Vermont with a degree in Political Science, a graduate of Monmouth College and the Armed Forces Institute of Technology with a master's degree in Electrical Engineering, a graduate of the Command and General Staff College, and a graduate of the Naval War College.He was retired 30 year veteran of the US Army serving during the Vietnam and Cold Wars. During his 30 year career in the Army he served as platoon leader and company commander on the 229th Signal Company (Fort Gordon, GA) commander of the 72nd Signal Battalion (Germany); commander of the US Army Communications-Engineering & Installation Agency (CONUS)(Fort Ritchie, MD) and as the commander of the 160th Signal Brigade (Germany). He also served in several significant staff positions to include Deputy J-6, HQ US European Command (Germany and the ADCS-CE/IM, HQ US Army Europe (Germany). Colonel Vydra's decorations included the Legion of Merit (3 awards), the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal (2 awards), the Joint Service Commendation Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Vietnam Service Ribbon with 4 battle stars, as well as several foreign decorations.Upon retirement from the military service, Colonel Vydra pursued a second career in business and was selected and elected to a partnership with the International consulting firm, ACCENTURE. There he created and operated a practice for the firm in Karlsruhe, Germany and upon the dissolution of the Iron Curtain opened offices in Prague, the Czech Republic; Bratislava, the Slovak Republic and in Budapest, Hungary. Among other consulting ventures, these offices were involved with strategic nation-building engagements for various commercial and governmental clients.Colonel Vydra was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE) social fraternity; a member, chapter founder and officer of the Asmara, Ethiopia (Eritrea), Worms Stuttgart (President) and Heidelberg Germany (president), Armed Forces Communications - Electronics Association (AFCEA) Chapters. He was also a European Regional Vice-President of AFCEA. In the United States he was a longtime member of Rotary International, as well as president of Rotary in Marlinton, WV. He was also a member of the Historic Landmarks Commission of Pocahontas County, WV, as well as President of the Airport Commission, Pocahontas County.He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Betty Jo Kramer Vydra, of the home; Sherry Hudson of Marlinton, WV; Candi Knox of Vail, CO; Jeannie Dunham of Marlinton, and Edward Vydra of Weston, MA, and six grandchildren, Munsey, Tiffany, Welles, Nathan, Gardner and Charlotte; and one great grandson, Rowen.Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, Utah 84741-5000.Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at