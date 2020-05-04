|
April Louise Witmer
Greencastle - January 19, 1979 - April 29, 2020
Passed away from this life on Wednesday April 29, 2020. She was the loving mother of Emily Collins. She was the daughter of Louise Schooley, Greencastle, PA and Leonard & Roxanne Witmer Jr, Hagerstown, MD.
She is survived by her loving siblings: Jennifer Witmer of Edenville, PA; Brian Witmer of Chambersburg, PA; Kaylee Walling, Heather Greathead, Phillip Greathead all of Hagerstown, MD. Grandmothers: Charlotte Schooley, Kathleen Witmer both of Greencastle, PA. Nephew & Nieces: Ethan, Ashley, Aurora & Athena. April is joining in Heaven with her favorite nephew, Brandon (B-ball) Bishop; grandfathers Theodore Schooley and Leonard Witmer Sr. April loved her family more than anything. She enjoyed crafts even if she wasn't very good at them, puzzles, camping, traveling to new places. Chincoteague, VA was one of her and Emily's favorite vacation spots..
She was a 1997 graduate of James Buchanan, Mercersburg, PA.
Services are planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, there is a Memorial donation account set up for April's funeral expenses and to help Emily using PayPal "[email protected] " or contact Emily Collins.
Published in Public Opinion from May 4 to May 5, 2020