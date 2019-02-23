|
Ardenia Mae Corman
Shippensburg - Ardenia Mae (Hoffman) Corman, 90, of Shippensburg, entered into eternal peace with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Shippensburg Health Care Center, after having a long and happy life. She was born June 2, 1928 a daughter of the late John and Luella Hoffman. While she was at Tyrone High School, Ardenia participated in journalism, drama, the library staff, and then graduated in 1946. Afterwards, she worked at the First Blair County National Bank in Tyrone and McLanahan's of State College. When she and her family moved to Shippensburg in 1956, she was involved for over 50 years with the Memorial Lutheran Church, the Fa-Ho-Lo Sunday School ladies, the Junior Civic Club, Bowling leagues, and more. Also, she worked as a banker at Shippensburg University's Bookstore for 20 years. Ardenia and her husband always supported all their children's and grandchildren's activities, clocking many hours sitting in the audience and on the bleachers. Ardenia was particularly gifted in drawing and crafts, and in juggling the schedules of her husband's coaching life and of her busy family. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, William J. "Bill" "Spider" Corman, Sr. who passed away June 17, 2017. One sister, Louise MacLachlan also is deceased. Ardenia had a wonderful marriage to her husband and leaves her loving memories to be cherished by her sister Joyce Boyer from Tyrone, PA; three sons, William J. Corman, Jr. and his wife Sandra, John T. Corman and his wife Kathy, David S. Corman and his wife Tami; three daughters, Constance Markley and her husband Robert, Cathy Washabaugh and her husband Joseph and Janice C. Frye and her husband Arthur; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Memorial Lutheran Church with The Rev. Dana Blouch-Hanson officiating. Burial will be held in the Spring Hill Cemetery. A viewing will be held Sunday evening from 6-8 p.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Shippensburg and one hour prior to the services on Monday at church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Memorial Lutheran Church, 34 East Orange St., Shippensburg, PA 17257. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Feb. 23, 2019