My Dear "Angel" Mother On Her Birthday
Arlene "Sis" Brookens Gelwicks
10/06/1928 - 08/04/2014
Today is very sad, I cannot give you anything, no party, no gift, no card, no hugs & kisses, only our love & a special place in our hearts forever! I miss your voice, your beautiful face, our long talks, your hugs & your presence in our lives. You can have all the money in the world, but if you don't have health, happiness & family, you have nothing! You have one chance at life maybe more if you are lucky! They say time heals all, but not for everyone. Our lives will never be the same without you! Mothers are a special gift, a gift from up above, the world would seem so empty without a Mothers love. You have left my life, but you will never leave my heart, when I need you the most I look deep into my heart and find you there. We hide our tears when we say your name, but the pain in our hearts is still the same, though we try to smile and feel carefree, there's no one who misses you more than me! My dear mother, my dear friend, our hearts will always have a special place for you, mothers hold their children's & grandchildren's hands for a short while, but their hearts forever! Right now I'm missing yours so much! We will miss & love your forever! Have a "Happy Birthday" in Heaven with Lynn, Cindy & now Punch take care of one another until we all meet again someday! Missing you deeply & remembering your love, as you sit with the Angels in Heaven above!
We Love You Always & Forever,
Our Undying Love
Donna, Jakie & Jake
Published in Public Opinion on Oct. 6, 2019