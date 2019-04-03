|
Arlene D. McCann
Chambersburg, PA - Arlene D. McCann, 86, of Chambersburg, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Chambers Pointe Health Care Center in Chambersburg.
Born Sunday, March 12, 1933 in Shippensburg, she was a daughter of the late Walter E. and Mary Ann Rice Dubbs.
Arlene was a member of the Middle Spring Presbyterian Church. She was a graduate of the Shippensburg Area Senior High School. Arlene retired from the Big Spring School District where she taught elementary school, with over 30 years of service.
She is survived by one daughter, Deborah A. (James) Lear, Clarksburg, WV; one son, John A. (Barbara) McCann, Waynesboro; four grandchildren, Melissa (Jake) Mann, Matthew (Teresa) Lear, Kathleen (Rob Meehan) McCann, and Meghan (Fiance Michael Matthews) McCann; five great grandchildren, Jacob Mann, Carter Mann, Mason Mann, Thomas Lear, and Annalise Lear.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John E. McCann who passed away January 23, 2013, an infant son, Michael McCann who passed away in May of 1952, and a grandson Gregory J. McCann who passed away in February of 1986.
Celebration of life services will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. in the Middle Spring Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Kimberley D. Wadlington officiating. Burial will be private. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service in the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Middle Spring Presbyterian Church, 135 Middle Spring Road, Shippensburg, PA 17257.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 3, 2019