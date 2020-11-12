Dr. Armand J. Angulo
Chambersburg - Dr. Armand (Jerry) J. Angulo of Chambersburg, PA, passed away peacefully at Menno-Haven on November 4, 2020. He was 88 years old. Born July 23,1932 in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of Armando and Mary (Frings) Angulo and was raised in Upper Darby, PA.
Jerry graduated from Upper Darby High School (Class of 1950) where he excelled in both the classroom and athletics. Upon graduating from high school, he attended the University of Delaware, earning a Bachelor's degree in 1954. He then enrolled at the Hahnemann School of Medicine and earned his doctor of medicine degree in 1958. Following his residency at the University of Pennsylvania, he served 2 years in the US Navy as a commissioned officer. After his discharge from the Navy, he was invited to Chambersburg in 1964 to establish the first anesthesiology practice at the Chambersburg Hospital, and led that group until his retirement in 1997.
Jerry lived a full, healthy and active lifestyle throughout his years. In his youth, he spent his summers at his family's home in Ocean City, NJ and was a lifeguard with the Ocean City Beach Patrol (St. Charles Street beach) for many years. His friends recall that when he wasn't lifeguarding, he spent his free time reading, a habit that he carried through his entire life. In 2001, he was elected into the South Jersey Hall of Fame for his boat handling skills during lifeguard race competitions. At the University of Delaware, he was the captain of the wrestling team and also lettered in lacrosse. During his time in medical school, he was a member of the Vespers Rowing team on the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia, winning many 2 and 4 man rowing competitions and earned an invitation to participate in the US Olympic Rowing Team Development Program. In his later years, he and his wife, Mitzi, enjoyed traveling around the world, sailboat racing, and bicycle touring. Following retirement from his medical practice, Jerry kept busy as the first President of the Cumberland Valley Rail Trail and was the driving force in developing that project from an abandoned railroad to the well-maintained 13-mile recreational trail that it is today. Jerry was a longtime member of St John's United Church of Christ, serving as Deacon and on numerous committees. He appreciated his church family and their loving support, especially in his later years.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his childhood sweetheart and beloved wife, Mitzi. Surviving are his sister, Nancy Hamaker (Bill) of Kansas City, MO; daughter, Beverly Coy (Neal) of Elverson, PA; and son, Paul Angulo (Christine) of New Hope, PA. He had 4 grandchildren, Graham and Shelby Coy, and Justin and Mark Laird, all whom he adored.
His family wishes to acknowledge with extreme gratitude the caregivers at Menno-Haven for their excellent and compassionate care, where he was known for his gratefulness, storytelling, and easy-going attitude.
The memorial service will be held at St John's United Church of Christ in Chambersburg, PA at 1:00 pm on Monday, November 16, 2020. Due to recommended health restrictions, the ceremony will be private. Virtual streaming of the service will be available. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jerry's name to St John's UCC, the Chambersburg YMCA, the Coyle Free Library, the Cumberland Valley Rail Trail, the American Cancer Society
, or the American Heart Association
.