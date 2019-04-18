Services
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home, Inc.
112 West King Street
Shippensburg, PA 17257
(717) 532-2211
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Heidelberg Church of Marion
Marion, PA
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Heidelberg Church of Marion
Marion, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Cover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur A. Cover Sr.


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Arthur A. Cover Sr. Obituary
Arthur A. Cover, Sr.

Chambersburg - Arthur A. Cover, Sr. AKA Slow Motion from Harrisburg, 79, of Chambersburg, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 in the Select Specialty Hospital, Harrisburg.

He was born April 14, 1940 in Lurgan Twp., Franklin County. Arthur was a son of the late Irvin S. and Anna C. Kendall Cover.

He was a member of the Heidelberg Church of Marion. Arthur first hauled for Daily Express, Carlisle and retired from Penske Truck Leasing, Hagerstown, MD. He was a member of the Eagles Aerie #1299, Carlisle and the Greencastle Sportsmen Association.

He is survived by his wife Thelma J. "T.J." Laughman Cover, four sons, Arthur A. Cover, Jr., Daniel Lee Cover, David Joseph Bitner and Oscar Wayne Cover, four daughters, Janis Ann Cover, April Lynn Cover, Samantha Jean Hartmire and Theresa Lynn Powers, one brother, Pete Cover, two sisters, Martha Cover and Thelma Kelley, 19 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers and four sisters.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Heidelberg Church of Marion with Pastor David B. Riley officiating. A visitation will immediately follow the service at church. Burial will be private.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now