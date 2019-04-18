|
|
Arthur A. Cover, Sr.
Chambersburg - Arthur A. Cover, Sr. AKA Slow Motion from Harrisburg, 79, of Chambersburg, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 in the Select Specialty Hospital, Harrisburg.
He was born April 14, 1940 in Lurgan Twp., Franklin County. Arthur was a son of the late Irvin S. and Anna C. Kendall Cover.
He was a member of the Heidelberg Church of Marion. Arthur first hauled for Daily Express, Carlisle and retired from Penske Truck Leasing, Hagerstown, MD. He was a member of the Eagles Aerie #1299, Carlisle and the Greencastle Sportsmen Association.
He is survived by his wife Thelma J. "T.J." Laughman Cover, four sons, Arthur A. Cover, Jr., Daniel Lee Cover, David Joseph Bitner and Oscar Wayne Cover, four daughters, Janis Ann Cover, April Lynn Cover, Samantha Jean Hartmire and Theresa Lynn Powers, one brother, Pete Cover, two sisters, Martha Cover and Thelma Kelley, 19 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers and four sisters.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Heidelberg Church of Marion with Pastor David B. Riley officiating. A visitation will immediately follow the service at church. Burial will be private.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 18, 2019