|
|
Arthur G. Medeiros
Waynesboro - Mr. Arthur G. Medeiros, 81, of Polktown Road, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 in his home.
Born March 28, 1938 in Fall River, MA, he was the son of the late Arthur T. and Gertrude (Motta) Medeiros.
Mr. Medeiros served in the United States Army from 1957-1977.
He and his wife of 42 years, Mrs. Amanda L. (Bobo) Medeiros, were married March 2, 1977 in Hagerstown, MD.
Following his discharge from the Army, Mr. Medeiros was employed by Grove Manufacturing, Talhelm's Service Station and Certain-Teed Products Corp.
He was a member of Harry D. Zeigler VFW Post #6319, Greencastle and Harry Lackhove American Legion Post # 517, Mercersburg.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Medeiros is survived by six children, Kimberly A. Otten, Edward L. Harbaugh and Kathleen M. Dieugenio, all of Waynesboro, PA, Cheryl L. Todd and Mindy S. Bowers, both of Greencastle and Niki R. Simmers of Conway; 20 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one sister, Natalie Michael of Fall River; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Timothy W. Harbaugh.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, May 6, 2019 in Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, 521 S. Washington Street, Greencastle with Pastor David Grove officiating. Burial will be held in Arlington National Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 30, 2019