Ashley Dawn Schooley
- - Ashley Dawn Schooley, 31, went to be with the lord on Saturday, March, 30,2019. Our beautiful Angel was born October, 27,1987 in the Bedford Pa Memorial Hospital. She was the daughter of Gary R. Schooley Sr. and Tonya L Schooley of Spring Run, Pa. Ashley attended the Chambersburg Pa School District. She was employed doing in-home care services. She loved her children dearly. She had a smile that could light up a room. She is survived by her husband Bryan Mishal of St. Louis, MO; a son Benjamin Lee Adams, Spring Run, Pa; two daughters: Leah and Nadia, both residing at home in St. Louis, MO; a brother Gary R Schooley Jr (wife Amy) of Chambersburg, Pa; a sister Natasha R. Schooley of Spring Run, Pa; numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Natural living grandparents: Shirley McCartney (husband David) of Chambersburg, Pa; Clarence R Miller Sr. of Chambersburg, Pa. She was preceeded in death by 2 grandparents: Kenneth C. Schooley and Ellen L Schooley. The family is having a private memorial in honor of Ashley April,13th 2019.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 10, 2019