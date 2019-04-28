|
|
Athley K. Kline
Chambersburg - 1931 - 2019
Athley Kendal Kline, born in Chambersburg February 28,1931, passed away on April 21, 2019. He was the youngest of five children born to the late Homer T. Kline, Sr. and Estella (Kendal) Kline. Athley married Alva B. (Upperman) Kline on October 30, 1948 who preceded him in death on August 12, 2016. He attended Chambersburg High School. He was a member of Central Presbyterian Church, Chambersburg. Athley worked various jobs including the former Chambersburg Paper Mill and then retired from Letterkenny Army Depot as a guided missile technician before becoming the owner of Kline's Typewriter Exchange, operating it with Alva, in 1963. Athley had a keen interest in sports including amateur football, bowling, golfing, hunting and horseshoes. He is survived by son Athley P. Kline, Chambersburg; daughter Alynne K. (Kline) McLeod of Wake Forest, NC; daughter Ann M. Kline-Rotz (wife of Eugene) of Shippensburg and son Alan K. Kline (husband of Kelly) of Willards, MD. Daughter Alva B. (Bea) Kline, USAF CMSgt (Retired) preceded him in death. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to . A memorial service for Athley will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at The Pavilion at Mont Alto State Park, one mile north of Mont Alto, PA on Route 233.
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 28, 2019