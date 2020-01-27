|
|
Audrey Joanne Earley, 87, New Grenada, PA died Saturday evening, January 25, 2020 at Long Term Care, Fulton County Medical Center, McConnellsburg, PA.
Born March 6, 1932 at New Grenada, she was the daughter of the late William and Leona (Bolinger) Shafer. She was married to Kenneth P. Earley on March 21, 1953. He preceded in death on August 24, 1997.
Mrs. Earley is survived by a son Kim Earley and wife Kristen, Wells Tannery, PA and a daughter Tammie Cromer and husband Tim, Mercersburg, PA.
Six grandchildren survive: Shafer Earley, Alex Earley, Crystal Earley, Emily Buhrman,Scott Cromer and Lara Cromer along with six great grandchildren: Gracie Earley, Harper Earley, Eli Buhrman, Carigan Buhrman, Bryce Cromer and Alyssa Cromer.
A brother Clair Shafer and two sisters Mildred Strait and Kathleen Sprowl are deceased.
She was a member of the New Grenada Church of God, Waterfall, PA where she was the church pianist for many years. She also belonged to the Ladies' Friendship Circle at the church.
Mrs. Earley retired from the Forbes Road School District where she had worked as a cook.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the New Grenada Church of God, 275 Gracey Road, Waterfall, PA with Pastor Kenneth Cornelius officiating. Interment will be at Bethel Cemetery, Waterfall. Friends may call at the church from 6--8:00 PM on Tuesday and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Grenada Church of God, P. O. Box 96, Waterfall, PA 16689.
Arrangements are by the M. R. Brown Funeral Home, Hustontown, PA.
Published in Public Opinion from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020