Augusto Siu
1943 - 2020
Chambersbrg - Augusto (Gus) Siu, 77, passed away July 18, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born July 15, 1943, in Lima, Peru, he was the son of the late Augusto and Maria Rosa (Rosita) Barrenechea Siu. Mr. Siu was a graduate of UCLA where upon graduation he entered the hospitality service and worked in various hotels until his retirement and relocation to Chambersburg in 1995. He attended Corpus Christi Church. He enjoyed bingo, going to the casino and cooking for friends and family. He made friends everywhere he went. He was an exceptionally good son, excellent brother, great husband and a wonderful father. Surviving are his wife of 34 years, Rosalie, whom he married on February 14, 1986; his daughter Mary Katherine Siu (husband Tyler Golden) of Lancaster, PA; a sister Ana Maria (husband Felix) Amemiya and a brother Daniel (wife Lola) Siu; and nieces and nephews. A brother Jose Siu proceeded him in death. Funeral services will be private and to be held in Lima, Peru when travel is permitted.






Published in Public Opinion on Aug. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
William F. Sellers Funeral Home
297 Philadelphia Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 263-3414
