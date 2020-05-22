|
B. Joyce Schaff
Chambersburg - B. Joyce Schaff, 79, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away May 18, 2020 at home with her family by her side. She was born on November 12, 1940 in Upper Mifflin Township, Cumberland County to James and Bessie Mae (Bates) Funk. She was a 1958 Graduate of CASHS and attended Shippensburg State College, where she studied to become a teacher. For most of her 35 years she was a first grade teacher in the Chambersburg School District, retiring in 1995. She was a member of AOK Rho Chapter Education Sorority, Conococheague Audubon, Franklin County Historical Society, and two book clubs. She also participated in the Cornell Project Bird Feeder watch.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Phillip B. Schaff and her daughter, Heather (wife of William) McAreavy of Chambersburg. She has four grandchildren; Carrie, Cora, Patrick and Brian and five great-grandchildren; Pierce, Lucas, Asher, Jager, and Joseph. She is also survived by a sister, Julia Funk and three brothers; Donald, Stephen, and Gregory Funk. She is survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
Due to the current health crisis there will be a memorial service at a later date to be announced. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg has been entrusted with conducting the services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from May 22 to May 23, 2020