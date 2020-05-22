Services
Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, LTD
725 Norland Avenue
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 267-2454
Resources
More Obituaries for B. Schaff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

B. Joyce Schaff


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
B. Joyce Schaff Obituary
B. Joyce Schaff

Chambersburg - B. Joyce Schaff, 79, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away May 18, 2020 at home with her family by her side. She was born on November 12, 1940 in Upper Mifflin Township, Cumberland County to James and Bessie Mae (Bates) Funk. She was a 1958 Graduate of CASHS and attended Shippensburg State College, where she studied to become a teacher. For most of her 35 years she was a first grade teacher in the Chambersburg School District, retiring in 1995. She was a member of AOK Rho Chapter Education Sorority, Conococheague Audubon, Franklin County Historical Society, and two book clubs. She also participated in the Cornell Project Bird Feeder watch.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Phillip B. Schaff and her daughter, Heather (wife of William) McAreavy of Chambersburg. She has four grandchildren; Carrie, Cora, Patrick and Brian and five great-grandchildren; Pierce, Lucas, Asher, Jager, and Joseph. She is also survived by a sister, Julia Funk and three brothers; Donald, Stephen, and Gregory Funk. She is survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

Due to the current health crisis there will be a memorial service at a later date to be announced. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg has been entrusted with conducting the services. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion from May 22 to May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of B.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -