B. Maxine Shatzer
Chambersburg - B. Maxine Shatzer, age 93, of Quincy Home and formerly of Edenville, PA. went home to be with her Lord and Savour on June 22, 2019 at the nursing home in Quincy Village. She was born on January 11, 1926 in Williamson, Pennsylvania to Clarence and Mary (Barnes) Ommert. She is the widow of the late Blaine "popeye "Shatzer. She had moved to Quincy in February of this year. Her family was very important to her and she was known as the greatest cook in the world to her family. She was a member of the BBFers at her church, the Edenville United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Red Hats and the Stanley Girls. She loved her cat, Callie Kitty. She loved to cook the mushrooms that the family found.
She is survived by her two sons: Vaughn (husband of Peggy) Shatzer of Hagerstown, MD and Douglas (husband of Diane) Shatzer of Ft. Loudon, PA. She has five grandchildren; Penny, Ashley, Micah, Kenton, and Peter. She also has seven great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Clifford.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday June 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Chambersburg. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 till 8:00 PM at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Interment will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery. She family asks that memorial donations be sent to Edenville United Methodist Church, 2504 Appleway, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com.
Published in Public Opinion on June 24, 2019