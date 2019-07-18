|
Barbara A. Strayer
Chambersburg - Barbara A. Strayer, 79, of Chambersburg, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at her home. Born July 10, 1940 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Robert W. and Elizabeth H. Byers McCleary.
Barbara spent most of her life making a home for her family. She loved animals, watching the birds and squirrels in her back yard, and spending time with her family. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Richard D. Strayer, whom she married on June 25, 1960; two sons, Douglas R. Strayer (wife Julie) of Mt. Airy, MD; Richard C. Strayer (wife Tammy) of McConnellsburg, PA; four grandchildren, Ross R., Colby D., Libby A., and Abby N. Strayer; one great grandchild, Brooks K. Hockenberry; and two siblings, Eugenie Kell of York, PA and Robert W. McCleary, Jr. (Jan) of Sacramento, CA.
Services entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018 or to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Road West, Chambersburg, PA 17201. Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on July 18, 2019