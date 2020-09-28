Barbara Ann Bowers



Chambersburg - Barbara Ann Bowers, 78, passed away on September 23 at her home in Chambersburg, PA. She was born August 15, 1942 in Chambersburg to William and Lorena Eckenrode. Barbara was known for her witty sense of humor, immense pride in her family, and a love of hummingbirds. A trailblazer, she was the first female UPS driver in Chambersburg, eventually retiring from Giant after 24 years. She was a member of the Ladies of the Moose and the Columbian Ladies. She was a devout Catholic of Corpus Christi Church, and through their Busy Fingers group, made more than 200 quilts for children at St. Jude's hospital. Barbara is survived by her loving husband of more than 61 years Victor Bowers; her sister Janet Shatzer and her husband Ronald, her children Todd Bowers and his wife Sherry of Brooksville, FL, Christine Collins of Chambersburg, PA, and Tim Bowers of Bozeman, MT. She has six grandchildren: Heather Ricker, Lorena Shives, Kelsea Collins, Tyghe Bowers, Lincoln Bowers, Skyler Bowers and her only nephew, Sam Shatzer along with his wife Pam and their son Casey. She is also blessed with four great-grandchildren. She is reunited with her parents William and Lorena Eckenrode, her brothers Billy and Steve, and her best friend Elizabeth "Bebe" Vournakes. Visitation will be held at Geisel Funeral Home on Thursday, October 1 from 5pm-7pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Corpus Christi Catholic Church on Friday, October 2 at 10am with a graveside service to follow at the Corpus Christi Cemetery.









