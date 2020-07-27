1/1
Barbara Ann Sellers
Barbara Ann Sellers

Fayetteville - Barbara Ann Sellers, 75, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at her home. Born April 21, 1945 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Thomas R. and June Horst Swope.

Barb was a 1963 graduate of Greencastle Area Senior High School. She was the owner/operator of Barbara Sellers Beauty Boutique in Fayetteville for 50 years. She enjoyed square dancing and belonged to the "Whirly Birds and Shippen Squares square dancing groups. She and her late husband were members of the National Falcon Club. Barb enjoyed cooking, shopping, flowers, gardening, making cakes for the Fayetteville Fire Company and spending time with her family.

She is survived by two children, Scott Sellers (SueAnn) and Michelle Gervasio (Steve), both of Chambersburg; six grandchildren, Amanda Sleight (Colin) of Fayetteville, Brandon Sellers of Fayetteville, Summer Sellers of Chambersburg, Winter Sellers of Chambersburg, Ian Gervasio of Chambersburg and Tyler Gervasio (Raisa) of Greencastle; two great grandchildren, Gabriella and Reagan; and her sister-in-law, Jan Swope of TX. In addition to her parents, Barb was preceded in death by her husband Glenn Kuhn; and her brother, Vaughn Swope of TX.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, July 30, 2020 in the chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Pastor John Pogue will officiate. Interment will follow the service in Parklawns Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 - 1:00 PM on Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Lodge of Central Pennsylvania, 125 Lucy Avenue, Hummelstown, PA 17036. Condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com.






Published in Public Opinion from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Inc.
333 Falling Spring Road
Chambersburg, PA 17201
(717) 264-6416
