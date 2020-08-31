Barbara C Schmaltz



Chambersburg - Barbara C Schmaltz, age 86, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at home with her family by her side. She was born October 17, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois to Leslie Theron and Christine Pearl (Campagna) Chilson. At the age of 7 she packed up and moved with her family to Buchanan, Michigan (named after President James Buchanan). She graduated from Buchanan High School in 1951 and South Bend College of Commerce in 1952 and worked for Clark Equipment Co in Buchanan. In 1955 she married Duane Schmaltz and together they packed up and moved to the San Fernando Valley in southern California to pursue careers in the booming aerospace industry. She managed the secretarial pool at Radioplane Company in Van Nuys, CA until taking a time-out to care for her children. In 1966 Barbara returned to work in the aerospace field for Whitaker Industries in Canoga Park, CA and then Hughes Research Labs in Malibu, CA. It was at Hughes that she received company-wide recognition for streamlining the research grant application process with DARPA. In 1982 she took another time-out to go 'Around the USA in 80 Days' visiting 25 states, driving 13,025 miles in her Datsun 610, burning 417 gallons of gas and averaging 31 mpg before making it home with $1.26 left in her pocket. In 1983 she packed up and returned to Grand Rapids and then Lowell, Michigan to be closer to family, starting a second career as the purchaser for Frost Incorporated in Grand Rapids, retiring in 1999. In her retirement years she joined Flat River Outreach Ministries of Lowell since its inception donating her time to assist with the needs of the less fortunate in the area. She worked part-time on the staff of the Lowell Chamber of Commerce and was appointed to the Lowell City Planning Commission. In 2000 she took her one and only trip abroad to England and let the Queen know what's what. In 2017 she packed up, again, and relocated this time to Chambersburg, PA to enjoy the 'warmer' climate. She enjoyed reading and gardening and was one to never back down from a decision. She is survived by her sister Roselle Havens of Michigan; sons Dennis (wife Liesa) Schmaltz of Chambersburg; Mark (wife Mari) Schmaltz of Lowell, MI; grandson Jason (partner Allison) of San Francisco, CA; granddaughter Dyanna (husband John) Lawbaugh of Waynesboro, PA; and great granddaughter Sophie. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother Johnny as a child; and her husband Duane. Services and interment are private. Memorial gifts may be made in her name to Flat River Outreach Ministries of Lowell, MI.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store