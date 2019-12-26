|
Barbara J. Worthington
Chambersburg - Barbara J. Worthington, 68, of Chambersburg, passed away on Tuesday evening, December 24, 2019. Born July 23, 1951 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Helen Gabler Worthington.
Barbara was a graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School. She was employed in the circulation department at the Chambersburg Public Opinion. She was a member of Christian Missionary Alliance and enjoyed latch hook and playing bingo.
She is survived by two sisters, Frances Kitzmiller and husband Robert and Judith Hoffeditz, both of Chambersburg; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, January 2, 2020 in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Pastor Jeff McCracken will officiate. Interment will follow the service in Lincoln Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019