|
|
Barbara Lauffer
Fayetteville - Barbara Raye (Salmon) Lauffer, 71, of Fayetteville , Pennsylvania passed away suddenly on March 26, 2019 at her home . She was born on October 6, 1947 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Ray and Charlotte (Hollar ) Salmon. Barbara was a devoted wife, mother and daughter. She loved all of her family. She and her husband, Norman were devoted business partners in the Rite Spot Motel and Village Green Manor. She was also involved with other entrepreneurial ventures with her husband. Barbara is survived by her daughter Chari Lynn Lauffer, mother Charlotte M. Salmon and brother Phillip G. Salmon. She was preceded in death by husband of 44 years Norman Irvin Lauffer and father Ray Franklin Salmon.
The family will receive friends at Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home in Chambersburg on Saturday, March 30th from 6 to 8 PM. Memorial services and interment will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter 5051 Letterkenny Rd. W, Chambersburg, PA 17201 or the , www.donations.diabetes.org. Online condolences may be made at www.kelsocorneliusfh.com
Published in Public Opinion on Mar. 28, 2019