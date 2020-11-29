Barbara Lesher
Greencastle - Barbara M. (Anderson) Lesher, age 72, of Greencastle, PA died Thursday November 26, 2020 in the Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, MD.
Born November 23, 1948 in Confluence, PA, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Ruth (Plume) Anderson. She married her husband Ray C. Lesher on March 11, 1967.
Barb had worked as a teacher's aide at the former South Antrim Elementary School in Greencastle and previously worked at a local garment factory. She graduated from Turkeyfoot Valley Area High School in Confluence, class of 1966.
She was a member of the Macedonia United Brethren Church near Greencastle where she was a member of the Care Commission. She also served as secretary and treasurer of Macedonia United Brethren Church Cemetery.
Surviving family in addition to her husband are two daughters, Rae Bartle of Chambersburg, Joyce Mowen of Mercersburg; one son, Kevin Lesher of Greencastle and six grandchildren.
A private funeral service and viewing will be held at the Macedonia United Brethren Church 11887 Worleytown Rd. Greencastle with Pastor Murray Stevens officiating. Burial will be in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in her memory to The Kidney Foundation of Central PA 900 Arlington Avenue, Suite 134A Harrisburg, PA 17109 or online at www.kfcp.org
. Online condolences may be given at www.zimmermanfh.com
. Arrangements were handled by the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home of Greencastle.