Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Barbara R. Gladfelter Obituary
Barbara R. Gladfelter

Chambersburg - Barbara Ruth Gladfelter, 74, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 31, 2019, in Chambersburg. Born September 24, 1944, in Chambersburg, PA, she was the youngest of three daughters to the late Amos D. and Florence L. Stoner Wenger. Her two older sisters, Patricia Ann King and Pauline Fay Meredith, also predeceased her.

Barbara was a member of King Street United Brethren Church and a 1962 graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School. She was a secretary for Greene Township Zoning and Hearing Board and had served as the Secretary/Treasurer for Greene Township Board of Supervisors. During her career Barbara enjoyed volunteering for numerous organizations throughout Chambersburg. Retiring in 2005 Barbara loved attending various sports games for her grandchildren and enjoyed Baltimore Orioles Baseball and Penn State Football.

Surviving are two children, Andrea Grenke (Michael) and Norman S. Gladfelter, Jr. (Denise); three grandchildren, Amber Grenke, Norman Scott "Mickey" and Paul L. Gladfelter; and two great-grandchildren, Aurora and Silas Gladfelter.

A memorial service in Barbara's honor will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, April 4, 2019, in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA, where Pastors Ronald Cook and Lester Stine will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Franklin Co. Historical Society-Kittochtinny 175 E. King St., Chambersburg, Pennsylvania 17201 or to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Road West, Chambersburg, PA 17202. Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
Published in Public Opinion on Apr. 2, 2019
