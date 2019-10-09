|
Barbara R. Reinhardt
Chambersburg - Barbara Reinhardt passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, October 4, 2019, surrounded by her loving family after a year-long battle of cancer. Barbara was born on March 13, 1937 in Flushing, New York. After graduating from Flushing High School, Barbara worked for the telephone company in New York City and performed as a talented roller-skater in shows in New York. She was an active member of the Queensboro Hill Community Church as well as a member of the Order of Eastern Star. She was married to the late Ron Reinhardt on May 29, 1960 in Queens, New York and later moved to Chambersburg, Pennsylvania in 1965. Barbara was actively involved in many organizations over the last 50 years. She volunteered in the Chambersburg Hospital auxiliary along with working in the gift shop and the snack bar. She also volunteered for many years for Meals on Wheels. Barbara was also a former employee of Weight Watchers. Barbara and her late husband were very actively involved with their church, Zion Reformed Church in Chambersburg. Barbara was a part of the Women's Guild, Rose Circle, and Bible Study Groups. Barbara always valued time with family and never forgot memories made together. She is remembered for her passion to build intricate doll houses and frequently blessed her friends and family with knitted gifts. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband (Ron Reinhardt) and survived by her 3 children and their spouses, Christopher (Jo Ellen) of Worcester, MA; Stacy (Bob)of Shippensburg; and Doug (Christina) of Chambersburg. She was "Nana" to 6 loving grandchildren and their spouses: Jessica Warner (Tristan Warner), Ashley Tannous (Derek Tannous), Ethan Reinhardt (Styliani Munroe-fiance), Josslyn Howard, Ally Fry (Colin Fry), and Arden Reinhardt. Barbara is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. All are invited to join the family for A Celebration of Life followed by lunch and fellowship which will take place on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Zion Reformed Church, 259 South Main Street, Chambersburg. In lieu of flowers any donations can be made to the .
Published in Public Opinion on Oct. 9, 2019