Barry L. Eckert
Waynesboro - Barry L. Eckert, 53, of Waynesboro, PA, went home to be with the Lord at 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
He will be missed by many whose lives he has touched. He would want all of us to rejoice that he is in Heaven.
He enjoyed football, baseball, photography, sprint car races and going to Gettysburg and Antietam Battlefields. He liked to read and watch documentaries about the Civil War and World War II. He also enjoyed going to church functions, book sales, yard sales, antique and flea markets.
Barry had a great appetite for life and food. As we remember Barry in the days and months ahead, participate in an activity that would honor his memory.
There will be a private service for immediate family only due to Governor Wolf's mandate concerning COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Grace Baptist Church, P.O. Box 444, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Published in Public Opinion from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020