Barry L. Keck
Fannettsburg - Barry L. Keck, 74, of Fannettsburg, passed away Monday evening, September 14, 2020 at the home of his son in Ft. Loudon. Born July 22, 1946 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Elwood and Janet Eckenrode Keck. Barry was employed early in his life as a truck driver and then worked for a number of years at T.B. Woods Sons, Inc. in Chambersburg. He later retired from Anheuser-Busch where he was known as "The Bd Man". He was a member of the Hub City Club in Shippensburg and American Legion Post 606 in Ft. Loudon. His hobbies included golfing, fishing, hunting, and mowing his yard.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy L. Boggs Keck, whom he married May 19, 1978; two sons, Brian L. Keck (Michelle) of Ft. Loudon and Barry L. Keck, Jr. (Kathleen) of Gray, ME; seven grandchildren, Justin, Cameron, Caleb, Evan, and Stevie Keck, Ian Dufour, and Nichole Mottice; and two great-grandchildren, Jordyn Keck and Braden Mottice. He is also survived by four sisters, Bonnie Keck, Linda Porter (Don), and Kathy Shively, all of Shippensburg, and Penny Worthington of Maryland; and two brothers, Randy Keck (Terri) of Pottstown and Dennis Keck of Australia. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Stephanie and Lorie Keck.
A celebration of Barry's life will be held at a date and time to be announced later.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the American Heart Association
, PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005.
Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
.