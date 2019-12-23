|
|
Beatrice A. Mellott
Hyndman - Beatrice A. Mellott, 78, of Hyndman went to be with the Lord Sunday, December 22, 2019 at her home.
Born October 5, 1941, in Chambersburg, PA; she was a daughter of the late Richard Alther and Betty (Byers) Alther Cooper Wolford. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Elvin Mellott Jr, in 1999. He was the love of her life and at the time of his death they were married 39 years. She was preceded in death by a sister, Pat Martin
Survived by a daughter, Julie E. Waugerman and husband Allen, Buffalo Mills, sons, Greggory Elvin Mellott and wife Sarah, Shippensburg, Mike Mellott and wife Stephanie, Summerville, SC.; grandchildren, Greggory Elvin II and wife Katrina, Avondale, PA, Allen Waugerman III and Samantha King, Hyndman, Megan Wilburn and husband Brett, Hyndman, Samson and Solomon Mellott, Summerville, SC; great grandchildren, Kylee, Kendall and Asher Elvin Mellott; Rylin Wilburn, McKayla, Brynlee and Aspyn Waugerman; sister, Ellen Weaver and husband Nelson, brother-in-law, Dick Martin, Orrstown, PA; sister-in-law, Helen Devor, Shippensburg; and many nieces and nephews.
Bea was a switchboard operator at Sacred Heart Hospital and First National Bank. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She loved going on vacation to the beach.
Friends will be received at the Harvey H. Zeigler Funeral Home, Inc., 169 Clarence Street, Hyndman on Thursday December 26, 2019 from 7 to 9 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted at the funeral home on Friday December 27th at 11 am with Pastor Terry Elliott officiating. Viewing one hour prior to the service.
Burial will follow at Hyndman Cemetery
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zeiglerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Public Opinion from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019