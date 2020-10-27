Beatrice L. "Bea" Over
Chambersburg - Beatrice L. "Bea" (McElhaney) Over, 90, of Chambersburg, PA passed away the morning of Monday, October 26, 2020 at Menno Haven Chambers Point Nursing Center. Born August 20, 1930 in Chambersburg she was the daughter of the late Earl J. and Daisy M. (Hollar) McElhaney.
Bea was a graduate of the former Chambersburg High School with the Class of 1948 and went on to graduate from Wilson College in 1952, and earned her teaching certificate from the former Shippensburg State Teachers College.
Bea enjoyed a wide variety of interests throughout her life. She spent her life pursuing her faith, her family, the out-of-doors and nature, art, music, literature, and gardening. She was a kindergarten teacher for 22 years with the Chambersburg Area School District retiring in 1986. Bea was a member of King Street United Brethren Church where she was a choir member for more than 50 years and also a Sunday school teacher. She was a member of the Franklin County Art Alliance for many years serving as a board member and secretary; member of Wilson Book Club and also a Girl Scout leader.
She and her husband, the late Seth E. Over, Jr., were married August 22, 1952. Mr. Over passed away February 20, 2005.
She is survived by three children, Susan Frederick and her husband Fred of Greencastle, PA, Brian Over and his wife Mari and Holly Kann and her husband Doug both of Chambersburg, nine grandchildren, Philip (Lauren) Frederick, Trevor (Tiffany) Frederick, Mac Frederick, Alissa (Alan) Woods, Michael (Megan) Over, Nathan (Ashlyn) Over, Brandon, Beth and David Kann; and seven great-grandchildren, Grayson, Olivia, Ryder, Harper, Nolan, Noah and Ellea.
In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by a brother, Lynn H. McElhaney who passed away September 13, 1987.
Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Friday October 30, 2020 in the sanctuary of King Street United Brethren Church, 162 E. King Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201 with Pastor Don Baker officiating. Burial will follow in Norland Cemetery, 2295 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg, PA.
There will be no public viewing; however the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church Friday morning. CDC social distancing and mask guidelines will be in place at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to King Street United Brethren Church, 162 E. King Street, Chambersburg, PA; Bea's alma mater, Wilson College-Class of 1952 Scholarship Fund, 1015 Philadelphia Ave., Chambersburg, PA 17201; or to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) at www.jdrf.org
. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home, Chambersburg. Condolences and memories may be shared on her Book of Memories page at geiselfuneralhome.com
.