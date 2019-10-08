|
Belvin L. Banks
Shippensburg - Belvin L. Banks, age 71, of Shippensburg, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at his home. He was born Friday, November 21, 1947 in Chambersburg, the son of the late Belvin C. and Frances M. (Richardson) Banks.
Belvin graduated from Shippensburg High School in 1966. He received his Associates Degree in Drafting from Thompson Institute. He then attended Hagerstown Community College for Auto CAD. He was employed by Shippensburg University in the drafting department for 40 years. He was a member of St. Peters A.M.E. Church in Shippensburg, where he sang in the Men's Choir. He also attended Messiah United Methodist Church.
Belvin was very active in his community. He served on Shippensburg Borough Council, the Shippensburg Historical Society, and the board of the Locust Grove Cemetery. He coached midget basketball for approximately 16 years, where his teams won many championships. He also coach Girl's Junior Varsity Basketball at Scotland School and also coached girls basketball for a year at Shippensburg Junior High School.
Belvin loved the community of Shippensburg, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife, of 49 years, Brenda J. (Karper) Banks. He is also survived by one daughter, Tessica F. Harp of Shippensburg; two grandchildren, Shyanne J. Carbaugh of Shippensburg, Devin D. Carbaugh of Shippensburg; three great-grandchildren, Elisa, Mya and Jayden; four sisters, Margaret S. Banks-Wilson of Harrisburg, Anna E. Banks and Mary F. Banks-Lyles both of Atlanta, GA and Wanda L. Banks-Martin of New York, NY and one brother, Charles E. Banks of Pittsburgh. He was preceded in death by half-brother, Paul Tondee.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 12 at Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, 51 Asper Dr., Shippensburg with Rev. Steven Livermore officiating. A viewing will be held from 10:00 AM until time of services. Interment will be at the discretion of the family.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
Published in Public Opinion on Oct. 8, 2019