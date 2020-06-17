Dr. Ben F. Van Horn, Jr.
Newville - Dr. Ben F. Van Horn, Jr., age 75, 79 Oak Circle, Newville, PA, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on June 15, 2020.
Dr. Van Horn, was born April 21, 1945, in Baltimore, MD. He was the son of Dr. Ben F. Van Horn, Sr. and Maxine Snyder Van Horn. He was married to the former Harriette C. Hyde. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in December 2019.
He was a 1963 graduate of Northern Bedford County High School. In 1967 he received a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Juniata College. He earned a Master of Elementary Education from Shippensburg University and Certification in Educational Administration from Pennsylvania State University. In 1982 he received a Doctor in Educational Leadership Degree from the University of Pennsylvania.
He began a 32-year career in education as a sixth-grade teacher at the Cumberland Valley School District. After teaching for five years, he went on to become an elementary principal at Bermudian Springs School District and Littlestown Area School District. He served as the Superintendent of Fannett-Metal School District from 1982 to 1990. In 1990 he accepted the position of Superintendent at the Mifflinburg Area School District. He retired in 1999.
Dr. Van Horn was a past board member of the PA Leadership Development Center and the PA Association of Rural and Small Schools. He was a member of the Path Valley Lions Club, the Mifflinburg Kiwanis Club, Mifflinburg Masonic Lodge, and past president of the Union County United Way. Dr. Van Horn was a member of the Newville Church of the Brethren.
For twenty-one years Ben taught his family how to live with Joy, Grace and Courage while managing the physical challenges of a rare cancer. His Christian faith, along with his determination to live and love with humility were an example to all who knew him.
He found renewed joy in music and the fiddle, forming the "Willowbrook String Band", aka Benny and the Jetts. It is possible to learn more of his cancer journey by visiting: www.foxchase.org/patient-stories/ben-van-horn.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are one son, Mark Van Horn, one daughter, Christine Van Horn; two grandchildren, Katherine and Alex Van Horn; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Keith and Judy Van Horn, of Bedford, and John and Carol Van Horn of Chambersburg; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, no services are currently planned. Memorial contributions may be made to: Brethren Disaster Relief Auction, Inc. 164 Vinegar Ferry Rd., Marietta, PA 17547. Or, The Green Ridge Village Fund, 210 Big Spring Rd., Newville, PA 17241.
Arrangements by Egger Funeral Home, Newville, PA
Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.