Benjamin D. "Rosey" Rosenberry
Shippensburg - Benjamin D. "Rosey" Rosenberry, 50, of Shippensburg, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in the Chambersburg Hospital.
He was born September 2, 1970 in Chambersburg, PA. Ben was a son of Mary-Lou (Mitchell) Rosenberry and the late Edgar J. Rosenberry.
Ben was a member of the Christian Life Church in Chambersburg. He owned and operated Rosey's Sealing Service. Ben was a 1989 graduate of the Shippensburg Area Senior High School. He volunteered at his church and at Nancy Grayson Elementary School when his children were students there. Most of all he cherished and loved his family.
Ben is survived by his wife, Stephanie M. (Davis) Rosenberry, three children, Abigail C., Ethan J. and Emma J. Rosenberry all at home, one brother, James Lee Rosenberry and his wife Erin of Shippensburg, one sister, LuAnn Brooks and husband Michael of Mechanicsburg and a number of nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. in the Christian Life Church in Chambersburg. Officiating will be Pastor Joseph F. Pickens. A visitation with refreshments will follow the services at church.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Christian Life Church, 1400 Warm Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA 17202.
