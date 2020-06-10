Benny Shipp
Chambersburg - Benny E. Shipp , 87, of Chambersburg went home to be with the Lord on June 9, 2020 at The Shook Home. He was born on February 15, 1933 in Waynesboro to the late Benjamin F. and Alice E. (Friese) Shipp .
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Vesta. They were married on 1/10/1953. He started his work life on his grand fathers' sawmill and then proudly served our county in the US Army in Korea. After returning home he worked at Hulls Dairy in Waynesboro. Then he spent over 30 years at the James River company as a machine operator prior to retirement. He and his wife enjoyed camping coast to coast across the USA. He especially enjoyed Yellowstone N.P. Benny was an avid Turkey Hunter. He also enjoyed hunting arrowheads, mushrooms and deer. Along with that he enjoyed trout fishing and all the above with his family. He also enjoyed over 20 years exploring his hobbies in WV. Benny was a member of the Mt. Olivet United Brethren Church where he was a board member, usher and was also ways there to lend a helping hand with any maintenance project. He was also a member of the NRA, NWTF and the North American Hinting Club.
Benny is survived by 2 sons, Harold (wife Lori) Shipp and Rodney (wife Vanessa) Shipp. He has 6 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter (Cutie Pie.) In addition he is survived by his sister Pat Pool.
The boys would like to thank The Shook Home and its staff for the wonderful care they provided for Dad. Dad would often say, "I don't want to be here, but if I cant' be at home, then Shook is where I wan to be at, because the staff treats me like family; they even call by name. Praise God for The Shook Home."
The family will receive friends at Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home, Ltd in Chambersburg on Friday, June 12 from 6-9 pm Funeral services will be at Mt. Olivet UB 8204 Ft. McCord Rd. Chambersburg, on Saturday, June 13 at 11 am with Pastor Stan McCannon and Pastor Marc Stephenson officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Norland Cemetery . Memorials may be made to the Mt. Olivet UB and The Shook Home. Online condolences may be made at www.KelsoCorneliusFH.com
Published in Public Opinion from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.