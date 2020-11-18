Bernard L. Washabaugh
Chambersburg - Mr. Bernard L. Washabaugh, 80, of Chambersburg, PA passed away surrounded by family Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 31, 1940 in Chambersburg he was the son of the late Herbert H. and Margaret Irene (Spahr) Washabaugh.
He attended Corpus Christi Catholic School and then graduated from the Chambersburg High School in the Class of 1959. Mr. Washabaugh was an outstanding athlete in football and basketball.
His working career consisted of the Stanley Company for 28 years and as an auditor and supervisor for the Auditor General's Office of Pennsylvania for 19 years.
Mr. Washabaugh was a life-long member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church. The focus of his life was "family", church, and following his sons and grandchildren in their sports and life experiences. He coached midget football, little league baseball and senior basketball for a number of years.
He was a member of Chambersburg Town Council representing the Fifth Ward for 28 years and served as the council president for 12 years as well as the vice president for 6 years.
Mr. Washabaugh was significantly involved in several important Chambersburg Area projects, such as, Exit 7, Downtown Memorial Park, the rezoning of the land which made way for the Norland Ave. Shopping Mall, and the rehabilitation of the Chambersburg Rec. Center.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Virginia M. "Ginny" (Ardillo) Washabaugh, and they had three sons, Bernard L. Washabaugh, II, Christopher J. Washabaugh, and William H. "Bill" Washabaugh (Bobbi) all of Chambersburg; a granddaughter, McKensi; grandson, Spencer.; another special person in his life, Kim Bupp; several special step-grandchildren, Corey, Lauren, Tucker, Gretchen, Brylee, Hutson and Brynnsyn Hill; a brother, Donald Washabaugh of Florida; three sisters, Mona Etter of Chambersburg, Karen Washabaugh of Maryland and Sandra DeShong (Elliott) of Chambersburg; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by four brothers, Ted, Edward, James and Richard and five sisters, Doris, Peg, Linda, Deborah and Susan.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M., Monday, November 23, 2020, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 320 Philadelphia Avenue Chambersburg, with the Rev. Richard Lyons officiating.
A time of reflection will be held at the funeral home from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Sunday, November 22, for people to pay their respects. The family will be present from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. in the Thomas L Geisel Funeral Home, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg. CDC social distancing and mask requirements will be in place at both the funeral home and the church.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Rd W, Chambersburg, PA 17201 in memory of Bernie.
Online condolences may be expressed at geiselfuneralhome.com
.